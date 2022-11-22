How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Monday’s Loss To The Minnesota Timberwolves

The Heat have now lost four straight games

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday Night

Another loss leaves Heat fans with little optimism going forward.

The Miami Heat dropped their fourth consecutive game of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, closing out their four-game road trip. The Heat have not beaten Minnesota on the road since 2017.

There were once again some strong fan reactions on the Heat’s Twitter.

The Heat struggled in the third quarter again, as they blew a double-digit lead after being outscored 37-19 during that period.

Miami was once again without Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and a few others in this game. However, fans are not giving the Heat a pass for not winning without them. In fact, some are starting to point out how this team performs in the absence of key players.

“0-4 road trip for the first time in 14 years is unacceptable, star players or not,” one fan said.

Max Strus previously received praise for his role at the 2 while Herro was out. Many believed that he would be better as a starter than Herro. He faced a wave of criticism after the Timberwolves loss, leaving many to retract their previous words.

Strus scored 19 points but went 7 of 22 from the field and 4 of 15 from three-point range.

The Heat will return home to face the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.