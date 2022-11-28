How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday Night

The Heat notch their third straight win after beating Atlanta.

The Miami Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks 106-98 Sunday night. The Hawks were projected to avenge their playoff losses to Miami but fell short once again.

Despite 22 points and 14 assists, Hawks star Trae Young continued to struggle against the Heat. Most of his points came from the free-throw line, as he shot 25 percent from the field and 12 percent from three-point range.

Bam Adebayo fueled his All-Star campaign with another high-scoring game. Adebayo had 32 points shooting 13 of 20 from the field. He scored 16 of Miami’s 34 third-quarter points, an area they’ve struggled this season. Fans were ecstatic to see Adebayo’s performance on Friday wasn’t a fluke.

Caleb Martin had his third 20-point game in a row. He had none before this streak.

There were mixed reviews for Tyler Herro’s performance. Herro recorded his first career triple-double, but shot 0 of 8 from the arc and scored just 11 points. Some users talked about his struggles with making shots.

Others defended Herro, saying he’s becoming a more complete player beyond just a shooter. They also pointed out his impact on Adebayo offensively.

The Heat return to action Wednesday against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. The Heat lost to the Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference finals in seven games.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.