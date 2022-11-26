How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Washington Wizards Friday Night

The Heat won their second straight against the Wizards.

The Miami Heat notched another win without Max Strus and Jimmy Butler in the starting lineup.

The star of the night was center Bam Adebayo, who recorded 38 points and 12 rebounds. Adebayo’s 18-point first quarter set the tone for one of the best performances of his career.

Adebayo’s biggest criticism is his lack of aggressive play and unwillingness to take shots. Adebayo went 15 of 22 from the field, showcasing what he can do when attacking the basket.

Caleb Martin was also shown love by Heat fans. Martin had 20 points and four rebounds against the Wizards. He also had two clutch free throws in the fourth quarter, and his defense against Bradley Beal stopped Washington from forcing overtime.

After a struggling start, Martin has recorded double-digit scoring performances in six of the last seven games. With Jovic as the power forward, Martin has returned to the small forward position, which may explain his success lately. Fans certainly enjoyed seeing him back at the 3.

Even with the win, some fans criticized Haywood Highsmith’s offensive inefficiency. Highsmith got more than double the amount of playing time as Jovic, the starter.

The Heat play the Atlanta Hawks (11-8) Monday at 5p.m. Atlanta lost to the Heat 4-1 last year in the first round of the playoffs.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.