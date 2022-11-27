How To Watch The Miami Heat At The Atlanta Hawks Saturday, Injury Updates, Betting Lines Etc
Game time: 5 p.m., ET
Where: State Farm Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -4.5
VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Nikola Jovic
HAWKS
F De'Andre Hunter
F John Collins
C Onyeka Okongwu
G Dejounte Murray
G Trae Young
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Caleb Martin: "I just think that typically I always try to play unless it's like an injury that won't allow me to go or it will get worse as I play," Martin said. "When I woke up this morning, I thought for sure I wasn't playing. I just told them to wait to make a decision as the day went on. When I got here, I was going to play by ear and I felt like I could go."
