LeBron James Gives A Lesson In Longevity

LeBron posts a stat line at 37 Saturday that was similar to his rookie year

LeBron James is proving he is a timeless classic this season.

He proved it with his performance Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. James finished with 39 points on 11 of 21 shooting, including seven 3-pointers. He also had 11 rebounds and three assists.

The fact he's doing this at his age is crazy when you consider his stat line from 17 years ago when he was in just his third season. He had 38 points and six 3-pointers.

Despite being in his 20th season, James is showing no signs of slowing down. His point total Saturday was the second-most by a player in his 20th, trailing only Kobe Bryant's 60 points his final season.

James still looks like the player who led the Miami Heat to two titles during four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2010-14.

He has yet to show any indication he will ever have a downside of his career. At some point this season, James will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

James is often in the discussion as the league's greatest player of all time, mostly competing with Michael Jordan for the distinction. If he wins one more championship before he retires, it will be hard to keep the honor from him.

