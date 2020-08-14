Consecutive games streak will end for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

It took a meaningless game for the Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's streak to end.

On Friday, coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed Adebayo will not play against the Indiana Pacers in the regular season finale. Adebayo had played in 158 straight games, dating to April 4, 2018. The decision was easy for Spoelstra because the Heat have already secured a spot in the postseason. They will play the Pacers Tuesday in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Despite both teams having the same record entering the game, homecourt advantage matters less because all the games are played in the Orlando bubble.

"I've thought about it but we have bigger things in mind right now," Spoelstra said. "We hope to have him for a long, long time. There's going to be a lot of other records he will be involved with and hopefully breaking some records. We just think it's the best thing right now."

Adebayo has taken pride in the streak. Last year he called playing in all 82 games one of the best accomplishments of the season. He played in each of the 72 games this year. Adebayo was just 17 shy of breaking Glen Rice's record of 174 straight games from March 8, 1992 to April 1, 1994. He was fourth on the list behind Rice, Grant Long (161) and Norris Cole (160).

Adebayo is in the middle of the best season of his three-year career. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and was a first-time NBA All-Star.

