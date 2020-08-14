SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Consecutive games streak will end for Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

It took a meaningless game for the Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo's streak to end.

On Friday, coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed Adebayo will not play against the Indiana Pacers in the regular season finale. Adebayo had played in 158 straight games, dating to April 4, 2018. The decision was easy for Spoelstra because the Heat have already secured a spot in the postseason. They will play the Pacers Tuesday in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Despite both teams having the same record entering the game, homecourt advantage matters less because all the games are played in the Orlando bubble.

"I've thought about it but we have bigger things in mind right now," Spoelstra said. "We hope to have him for a long, long time. There's going to be a lot of other records he will be involved with and hopefully breaking some records. We just think it's the best thing right now."

Adebayo has taken pride in the streak. Last year he called playing in all 82 games one of the best accomplishments of the season. He played in each of the 72 games this year. Adebayo was just 17 shy of breaking Glen Rice's record of 174 straight games from March 8, 1992 to April 1, 1994. He was fourth on the list behind Rice, Grant Long (161) and Norris Cole (160).

Adebayo is in the middle of the best season of his three-year career. He is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and was a first-time NBA All-Star. 

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers Can Still Benefit From Meaningless Finale

The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers face each other one last time before their first-round postseason series next week

Shandel Richardson

Heatfan

VIDEO: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the importance of Kendrick Nunn's minutes Friday against the Indiana Pacers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says tonight's minutes for Kendrick Nunn against the Indiana Pacers will be vital

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Indiana Pacers Guard Malcolm Brogdon On Facing the Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon explains what he is expecting to gain from Friday's regular season final against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Improvement Of Tyler Herro

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says rookie Tyler Herro has made great strides as a ball-handler and scoring at the rim

Shandel Richardson

Career Game Should Boost Tyler Herro's Confidence Entering The Playoffs

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro had a career-high 30 points in Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City and has continued to develop

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Now In Preparation Mode For Facing Indiana Pacers In First Round Of Playoffs

Miami Heat fall 116-115 to Oklahoma City Wednesday but learn their playoff fate

Shandel Richardson

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Balanced scoring is the key for Miami Heat's offense

Jimmy Butler is the go-to player for the Miami Heat but getting contributions throughout the lineup is vital for postseason success

Shandel Richardson

Is Heat's Bam Adebayo The Leading Candidate For Most Improved Player?

According to the gambling website, BetOnline, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is the favorite to win the award

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Goran Dragic Have Impacts In Return To Lineup

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic shine in Monday's victory against the Indiana Pacers after being sidelined with ankle injuries

Shandel Richardson