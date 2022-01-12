Skip to main content
date 2022-01-12

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Remains Positive While Sidelined

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is inching closer to a return after undergoing thumb surgery in December

Miami Heat Bam Adebayo always been someone who focuses on the positives. 

When healthy, his energy brings nothing but good vibes to his teammates and coaches. So, naturally, Adebayo has kept a positive outlook while being sidelined since early December. He underwent thumb surgery and is making his way back into game shape. 

Until then, Adebayo continues to remain upbeat. 

“We’re just happy that he’s been able to basically work since three days after the surgery,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after Tuesday's practice “He’s basically been doing everything conditioning, getting up and down the court. From that standpoint, he’s been very involved, and I think it’s been really good for him, his spirits, his positivity. It’s been great for us having around, especially on this last road trip. He’s still leading and encouraging guys. When you see him working, it’s hard not to just get encouraged and also inspired.”

Adebayo, who was averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds before the injury, will miss his 20th straight game when the Heat play at the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday at State Farm Arena. There is no timetable on when he is back in the lineup but it is likely within the next week or so. 

The Heat have played with a makeshift lineup because of injuries and health and safety protocols the past six weeks. Tonight, they are also without Jimmy Butler (ankle).

