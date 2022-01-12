Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Hawks -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Atlanta won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 70-56 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 45-19 in home games and 25-37 in road games. ... Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed at least 12 rebounds in 11-straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. Additionally, he is the last NBA rookie to do so in at least 11 consecutive games since Blake Griffin did so in 11-straight from 12/22/10 – 1/17/11 ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Marcus Garrett (protocols), Markieff Morris (protocols), Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Victor Oladipo are out. Dewayne Dedmon (leg) is questionable. For the Hawks, Solomon Hill (hamstring) is out, Sharife Cooper (thumb), De'Andre Hunter (wrist), Cam Reddish (ankle) are questionable and Clint Capela (ankle) is doubtful.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Max Strus

C Omer Yurtseven

F Caleb Martin

F P.J. Tucker

HAWKS

F Mikal Bridges

F Cam Johnson

C Jalen Smith

G Devin Booker

G Chris Paul

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra of the schedule: "There are always going to be some scheduling quirks for every team. You’re going to be on the road for 41 games, so when you have 30 teams that you have to try to arrange all the different schedules, there’s going to be something that’s a little bit odd.”

