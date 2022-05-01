Skip to main content

Bam Adebayo Has Hilarious Reaction To Video Of Young Miami Heat Fan Roasting The Suns

Adebayo laughs at a video surfacing on Twitter

Miami Heat fans are starting to come out as they watch their team shine in the playoffs. 

An example was a young Heat fan repping his team while throwing shade at the Phoenix Suns. The video, posted on TikTok, caught the attention of Heat center Bam Adebayo.

“The Heat won in 2006, 2012, and 2013,” the young fan is saying to a Suns fan. “They won three championships. That’s better than the Suns because they have zero.”

Adebayo couldn’t help but laugh at such a young fan roasting the Suns.

Miami and Phoenix are the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, which means they could possibly see each other in the Finals. According to this fan, the Heat should have the upper hand against the Suns if this comes to fruition.

His knowledge of basketball at such a young age is admirable to see, showing the dedication of Miami’s fan base.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers Monday at FTX Arena in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat are trying to advance to the conference finals for a second time in three years.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Heat to play the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo comes up big for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

In This Article (3)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

USATSI_18169858_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Sixers' Joel Embiid Could Return For Game 3

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Will Not Play In Game 1 against Sixers

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18170897_168389536_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Defends Decision To Keep Joel Embiid In Blowout Game

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18171131_168389536_lowres
News

James Harden Is Feeling The Pressure Of Facing The Miami Heat

By Jayden Armant6 hours ago
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Pins Celebration Fine On Erik Spoelstra

By Shandel Richardson20 hours ago
USATSI_18158105_168389536_lowres
News

What The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Had To Say About Joel Embiid Injury

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_17877808_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Ready To Go For Game 1

By Shandel RichardsonApr 30, 2022
USATSI_18106900_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Hoping To Get Duncan Robinson On Track Again

By Jayden ArmantApr 30, 2022