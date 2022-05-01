Bam Adebayo Has Hilarious Reaction To Video Of Young Miami Heat Fan Roasting The Suns

Miami Heat fans are starting to come out as they watch their team shine in the playoffs.

An example was a young Heat fan repping his team while throwing shade at the Phoenix Suns. The video, posted on TikTok, caught the attention of Heat center Bam Adebayo.

“The Heat won in 2006, 2012, and 2013,” the young fan is saying to a Suns fan. “They won three championships. That’s better than the Suns because they have zero.”

Adebayo couldn’t help but laugh at such a young fan roasting the Suns.

Miami and Phoenix are the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences, which means they could possibly see each other in the Finals. According to this fan, the Heat should have the upper hand against the Suns if this comes to fruition.

His knowledge of basketball at such a young age is admirable to see, showing the dedication of Miami’s fan base.

The Heat will host the Philadelphia 76ers Monday at FTX Arena in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Heat are trying to advance to the conference finals for a second time in three years.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Heat to play the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo comes up big for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.