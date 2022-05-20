Boston Celtics Even The Series Behind 70-Point First Half

Boston blows out the Heat in Game 2 at FTX Arena

This time, the Miami Heat had no third-quarter magic to save them.

The Boston Celtics dominated most of the final three quarters to defeat the Heat 127-102 Thursday night at FTX Arena. The Eastern Conference best-of-7 series is now even at 1.

Jayson Tatum led the three Celtics 20-point scorers with 27 points. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each had 24. The Heat were led by Jimmy Butler's 29 points. This was top-seeded Miami's first home loss in the postseason.

The Celtics were strengthened by the return of injured starters Smart and Al Horford. Smart was expected all along to come back from a foot injury but Horford was a late addition to the lineup after missing Game 1 because of the health and safety protocols.

A game after dominating the Celtics in the third quarter, the Heat fell flat. They made a brief run early in quarter but trailed by 20 most of the second half. The Celtics removed their starters midway through the fourth.

The series now shifts to Boston. Game 3 in Saturday at TD Garden.

