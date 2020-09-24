A Miami Heat season that begin with so much uncertainty is now just one victory from ending with an NBA Finals appearance.

The Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 112-109 Wednesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. They lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and can close it out Friday in Orlando.

Rookie guard Tyler Herro scored a team-high 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting for the Heat. The 20-year-old rookie has scored in double figures in every game this postseason. Magic Johnson is the only player in NBA history to better his scoring output in a playoff game at 20 years old or younger.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler also added 24 points and nine rebounds while center Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Heat, the No. 5 seed in the East, led by many as 12 before the Celtics rallied behind All-Star forward Jayson Tatum. After missing his first seven shots, he scored 16 of his 28 points in the third quarter to bring Boston within one point.

The Celtics grabbed their first lead of the second half, 85-84, on a dunk by center Daniel Theis with 8:51 remaining. The Heat responded with an 11-2 run, including a three-pointer and layup by Herro.

The Heat improved to 11-2 in the postseason, with the only losses coming to the Celtics in Game 3 and Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the second round. They are on the verge of advancing to the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history after qualifying in 2006 and from 2011-2014.

