SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Tyler Herro's 37 Points in Game 4 Has Miami Heat One Win Away From NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

A Miami Heat season that begin with so much uncertainty is now just one victory from ending with an NBA Finals appearance.

The Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 112-109 Wednesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. They lead 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and can close it out Friday in Orlando.

Rookie guard Tyler Herro scored a team-high 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting for the Heat. The 20-year-old rookie has scored in double figures in every game this postseason. Magic Johnson is the only player in NBA history to better his scoring output in a playoff game at 20 years old or younger.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler also added 24 points and nine rebounds while center Bam Adebayo finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Heat, the No. 5 seed in the East, led by many as 12 before the Celtics rallied behind All-Star forward Jayson Tatum. After missing his first seven shots, he scored 16 of his 28 points in the third quarter to bring Boston within one point.

The Celtics grabbed their first lead of the second half, 85-84, on a dunk by center Daniel Theis with 8:51 remaining. The Heat responded with an 11-2 run, including a three-pointer and layup by Herro. 

The Heat improved to 11-2 in the postseason, with the only losses coming to the Celtics in Game 3 and Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the second round. They are on the verge of advancing to the Finals for the sixth time in franchise history after qualifying in 2006 and from 2011-2014.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YouTube: Subscribe at https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Has History on Their Side With 3-1 Lead

Rallying from a 3-1 deficit is rare in the NBA but it has happened more often in recent years

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra: "You Have to Play Good Basketball Consistently"

The Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics Wednesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Not Concerned With Being Leading Scorer

Winning remains the goal for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Boston Celtics Entering Game 4 Against the Miami Heat Still in Desperation Mode

Even though they won Game 3, the Boston Celtics remain down 2-1 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Checks in at No. 5 on Poll of Top Players Under 25

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo draws raves in a poll of league scouts, general managers and executives

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler On The Team's Slow Starts in Eastern Conference Finals Against Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat had three days off to correct their issues in the first three quarters of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Boston Celtics Looking to Keep Pressure on Miami Heat in Game 4 of Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics focused on improving each game in best-of-seven series against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Plan On Using Down Time To Make Adjustments Against Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics 2-1 in their Eastern Conference finals series

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Seeking a Return To Defensive Identity in Game 4 Against the Boston Celtics

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra in search of defensive answers against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Slow Starts Becoming a Disturbing Trend

Miami Heat have struggled in the first half throughout the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj