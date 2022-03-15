Ray Allen Attends Kevin Garnett Jersey Retirement In Boston

There were many surrounding stories regarding Kevin Garnett and former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen reuniting, especially after all the years of drama between the two stars.

However, Allen and Garnett were able to reconnect at TD Garden, back where they began their journey together.

“It’s good to see Ray Allen here, real s***,” Garnett said in his retirement jersey ceremony Sunday in Boston. In the video posted by NBC Boston Sports, Allen can be seen embracing Garnett and former Celtics small forward Paul Pierce.

Garnett and Allen were teammates on the Celtics from 2007-2012. They won an NBA championship together in 2008. When Allen left the Celtics for the rival Miami Heat in 2012, Garnett expressed displeasure with his old teammate’s decision. Allen won a ring with the Heat in his first year while the Celtics failed to make it past the first round that season.

There were no real efforts to save their friendship since that decision, which Garnett acknowledged in a New York Times interview.

“I think Ray’s living his life, and I’m living mine,” Garnett stated. “That’s where I stand on it. I think if people wanted to do something, we would have done it by now. So it’s pretty obvious where we’re at, but I wish all the best to all my teammates and people that I played with.”

However, this reunion was a very clear indication that Garnett was finally ready to put their past behind them and enclose any bad blood between Allen and the Celtics.

