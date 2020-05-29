Former Miami Heat guard Carlos Arroyo is now a music sensation

Former Miami Heat guard Carlos Arroyo has gone from journeyman NBA player to music star.

He is now one of the world's biggest reggaeton artists. He released an album in March and recently spoke with Bleacher Report about his musical talents.

"People see me as a basketball player first," Arroyo said in the interview. "I'm having fun showing people that I'm more than that."

Arroyo played in the NBA from 2001-11, including two seasons with the Heat. He was a starter in 2010, the first year LeBron James and Chris Bosh teamed with Dwyane Wade to form the Big Three. Arroyo averaged 5.6 points in 49 games before being released in March. It was his final season in the league.

After playing overseas and in the Big3 League, he began to focus solely on music. It had always been his passion outside of basketball. His latest single "Baila Reggaeton," has been viewed on YouTube 4.6 million times. Arroyo, who played his college ball at Florida International, still lives in Miami.

He has taken a similar path to music stardom as Rony Seikaly, the Heat's first-round draft pick in 1988. After his playing days ended, Seikaly became one of the world's most popular DJs. In 2018, he founded Stride Records.

"Basketball's my moneymaker. I wanted to find stability there," Arroyo said. "And I didn't want to do the music unless I had the time to do it the right way."

