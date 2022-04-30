Skip to main content
Charles Barkley Picks The Miami Heat Over The Philadelphia 76ers

A longtime critic of the Heat, the TNT analyst chooses them to make Eastern Conference finals

Charles Barkley has spent most of the past several years criticizing the Miami Heat. 

Barkley, an NBA analyst for TNT, has finally changed his tune. On Thursday's broadcast, he predicted the Heat will defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round series. 

Game 1 in Monday at FTX Arena. 

“The problem the Sixers got, as I said before, they play at so many different speeds," Barkley said. They’re so inconsistent. Miami’s going to drive the same speed. They’re going to play hard, smart, defend. So the reason I like Miami, I don’t know if Philadelphia can sustain. Well, they’ve just proven they can’t sustain it for four games against the Heat. They were able to do it against Toronto, but Toronto’s not on Miami’s level.”

Barkley also said Sixers All-Star James Harden has been inconsistent this season. 

“I know what I’m going to get from Miami every single night," Barkley said. "I do not know what I’m going to get from James every night. So that’s why I would side with the Heat.”

Earlier this season, Barkley predicted the Chicago Bulls would finish ahead of the Heat in the standings. 

