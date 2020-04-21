A future Hall of Famer says Heat's Bam Adebayo reminds him of another Hall of Famer

Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh has served as a mentor to current center Bam Adebayo.

The two often share text messages during the week and sometimes after games. They have also worked out together after pratices and in the offseason.

So Bosh knows Adebayo well enough to give his best comparison for the budding All-Star. In a recent Instagram live interview, Bosh said Adebayo is starting to show similarities to Hall of Fame guard Magic Johnson, a five-time NBA champion and winner of three regular season MVPs.

“Who is my favorite current NBA player?” Bosh pondered. “I’m definitely gonna say my guy Bam Adebayo because’s he okay. No, he’s pretty good. He’s like a 6-9 Magic Johnson.”

The 6-foot-9 Adebayo and Johnson are actually the same height. Bosh ranked Adebayo among his favorite of today's players, grouping him with Lakers star Anthony Davis. Adebayo was averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists before the season was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus situation. He was named an All-Star for the first time and won the Skills Challenge, an event catered toward showcasing versatility.

The Heat have given Adebayo every opportunity to put his ability on display this season. It has made him a candidate for the league's most improved player award.

The Magic Johnson comparisons may be a little premature but Adebayo has yet to disappoint in the expanded role. In just his third season, he has plenty time to reach that level.

