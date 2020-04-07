Heat's Bam Adebayo fighting through boredom during NBA shutdown

The routine has become mundane for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

He is no different than Bill Murray's character, Phil Connors, in the movie Groundhog Day. Each day is the same while the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.

Adebayo, the Heat's first-time All-Star, spends most of the time with his mother, Marilyn Blount, who lives in the same apartment building. He has made his boredom clear with daily "mood" posts on social media.

"We're bored," Adebayo said Tuesday during an instagram interview with Heat TV host Jason Jackson. "I feel like she gets tired of seeing me now. I go down there every day. I'll just be sitting down there talking and she'll be like, `I'm sick of seeing you."'

The NBA has given no indication when the season will resume. On Monday, league commissioner Adam Silver said things are postponed until at least May. Adebayo has kept in shape by exercising on a stationary bike in his living room. The outbreak has interrupted his breakout season. He is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and was on the verge of playing in all 82 games for a second straight year.

"It just makes you realize how fast something you work so hard on can be taken from you," Adebayo said. "Because all you're doing is sitting in the house and reflecting. You're sitting here like, 'Man, I want to go play basketball, but I can't.' "

