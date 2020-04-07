InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Heat's Bam Adebayo fighting through boredom during NBA shutdown

Shandel Richardson

The routine has become mundane for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

He is no different than Bill Murray's character, Phil Connors, in the movie Groundhog Day. Each day is the same while the NBA season is suspended because of the coronavirus crisis.

Adebayo, the Heat's first-time All-Star, spends most of the time with his mother, Marilyn Blount, who lives in the same apartment building. He has made his boredom clear with daily "mood" posts on social media. 

"We're bored," Adebayo said Tuesday during an instagram interview with Heat TV host Jason Jackson. "I feel like she gets tired of seeing me now. I go down there every day. I'll just be sitting down there talking and she'll be like, `I'm sick of seeing you."'

The NBA has given no indication when the season will resume. On Monday, league commissioner Adam Silver said things are postponed until at least May. Adebayo has kept in shape by exercising on a stationary bike in his living room. The outbreak has interrupted his breakout season. He is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists and was on the verge of playing in all 82 games for a second straight year.

"It just makes you realize how fast something you work so hard on can be taken from you," Adebayo said. "Because all you're doing is sitting in the house and reflecting. You're sitting here like, 'Man, I want to go play basketball, but I can't.' "

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derrick Jones Jr.'s victory in NBA2K tournament costs offshore sportsbook

Sportsbook loses five-figures because of an apparent leak on matchup between Derrick Jones Jr and Kevin Durant

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard raises another $70,000 for coronavirus relief efforts

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard is trying to raise $175,000 in April to help feed those affected by coronavirus crisis

Shandel Richardson

NBA season on hold through at least April

League commissioner Adam Silver says coronavirus issue won't be addressed until May

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro missing out on favorite moment of the season

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro flourishes in clutch situations, which is referred to by fans as `Tyler Time.'

Shandel Richardson

Point guard could be a priority for Miami Heat in NBA Draft

Most mock drafts have the Miami Heat going after a point guard

Shandel Richardson

`Game' shape will be a factor if NBA season resumes

Even when NBA layoff ends, players could need up to two weeks before returning to regular season form

Shandel Richardson

Coach Erik Spoelstra making way toward becoming "Miami Heat Lifer"

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says he can't imagine working for another NBA organization

Shandel Richardson

Players-only NBA2K tournament provides outlet for Heat's Derrick Jones Jr

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. eager about NBA2K tournament during coronavirus suspension

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat launch online Covid-19 resource center

Miami Heat website to assist in educating the public how to remain safe during coronavirus outbreak

Shandel Richardson

Rehab going according to plan for Heat's Meyers Leonard

If NBA season resumes, Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard expects to be ready after being sidelined with ankle injury

Shandel Richardson