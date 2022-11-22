Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Waiting For Team To Get Healthy

After 0-4 road trip, Spoelstra says he is ready to coach a full roster

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is not one for excuses.

The Heat were in position to win all four losses of the recent road trip but came up just short. The team has dealt with injuries all season and Spoelstra just wants his unit back at full strength.

“At some point, hopefully we’ll be getting some guys back,” Spoelstra said. “Even if they’re not fully 100 percent, even if they’re close enough, maybe they can give us a little bit of reinforcement, even if it’s just short minutes. That’s where we are right now.”

The Heat played without Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo for extended stretches. Guard Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven have yet to play this season because of injuries.

“Just give us whatever you have,” Spoelstra said of encouraging injured players to return. “Whatever you have, just give us. If you’re used to playing 30 minutes, just give us 15. If you’re used to playing 20 minutes, give us eight, so we can kind of manage things right now.”

