The case for Duncan Robinson as the Miami Heat's most improved player

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has receieved most of the team's love when it comes to the Most Improved Player discussion.

And deservedly so.

Adebayo is in the middle of breakthrough season and developing into one of the league's young superstars. But the Heat were expecting this all along when they fully invested in him by dumping Hassan Whiteside last offseason.

What they didn't project was the growth of second-year forward Duncan Robinson, who has blossomed into a top-tier threat from the 3-point line. Robinson perhaps has made greater strides than Adebayo this season.

Robinson, who went undrafted out of Michigan in 2018, has already set the Heat's single-season record for 3-pointers with 243. The only players with more are James Harden and Buddy Hield.

Before the coronavirus pandemic put the season on hold, Robinson was one of just two players to attempt more 3s per 36 minutes and shoot at a higher percentage than Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Korver. The other is Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards.

While Adebayo has become an All-Star, the growth by Robinson is far greater. Robinson, who played in just 15 games a year ago, has made 60 starts this season. His scoring average jumped from 3.3 points to 13.3. He is also the only player in the league in the top five in 3-pointers made and percentage.

With all the most improved talk centered on Adebayo, let's not forget about what Robinson has accomplished in a short time.

