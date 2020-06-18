InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

The case for Duncan Robinson as the Miami Heat's most improved player

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has receieved most of the team's love when it comes to the Most Improved Player discussion.

And deservedly so.

Adebayo is in the middle of breakthrough season and developing into one of the league's young superstars. But the Heat were expecting this all along when they fully invested in him by dumping Hassan Whiteside last offseason.

What they didn't project was the growth of second-year forward Duncan Robinson, who has blossomed into a top-tier threat from the 3-point line. Robinson perhaps has made greater strides than Adebayo this season.

Robinson, who went undrafted out of Michigan in 2018, has already set the Heat's single-season record for 3-pointers with 243. The only players with more are James Harden and Buddy Hield.

Before the coronavirus pandemic put the season on hold, Robinson was one of just two players to attempt more 3s per 36 minutes and shoot at a higher percentage than Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Korver. The other is Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards.

While Adebayo has become an All-Star, the growth by Robinson is far greater. Robinson, who played in just 15 games a year ago, has made 60 starts this season. His scoring average jumped from 3.3 points to 13.3. He is also the only player in the league in the top five in 3-pointers made and percentage.

With all the most improved talk centered on Adebayo, let's not forget about what Robinson has accomplished in a short time.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo playing it safe as NBA season returns

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo says he's ready for season to continue but taking cautious approach

Shandel Richardson

League commissioner Adam Silver wants NBA to return close to normal as possible

With the coronavirus pandemic and social injustice protests, league commissioner Adam Silver knows things will be different for a while

Shandel Richardson

Chances of Miami Heat landing Giannis Antetokounmpo could depend on Bucks' playoff success

If the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship, it might end the rest of the league's chase of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James show support for Dave Chappelle

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James among the athletes to applaud comedian Dave Chappelle for his recent special that centered on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

by

Will12

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic eager for return to the court

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic has no reservations about season resuming long as safety requirements are met

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade again speaks out against police brutality

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade expresses his frustration over Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks being shot and killed by police officers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo part of group seeking insurance policies before season restarts

Five players from the 2017 draft are reportedly inquiring about league-financed insurance policies

Shandel Richardson

Heat G League prospect Gabe Vincent earns Most Improved Award

Gabe Vincent developing into Miami Heat's latest two-way contract wonder

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem joins LeBron James in group fighting voter suppression

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem is among several black athletes in More Than A Vote movement

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro among rookies to watch the remainder of season

The play of Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro could determine how far the Miami Heat advance in the postseason

Shandel Richardson