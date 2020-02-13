InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Three-Point Competition Puts Heat's Duncan Robinson In The Spotlight

Shandel Richardson

Just last year, Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was trying to make a name for himself on a two-way contract.

Robinson split his time between Miami and Sioux Falls, S.D., home of the Heat's G League affiliate. He would fly across the country on last-minute commercial flights whenever the team needed him.

A year later, Robinson no longer flies coach. He earned a guaranteed roster spot late last season and is one of the several Heat players in the middle of breakout years. Robinson will participate in the 3-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend, putting him on the grandest of stages.

He's come a long way since starting his college career at Division III Williams, transferring to Michigan and going undrafted in 2018. Robinson, who ranks fourth in the league with 191 3-pointers, recently spoke to Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni to discuss his ascent. He is averaging a career-high 12.6 points and started 49 games. 

“Opportunity is a huge part of it. I’ve improved and grown a lot as well,” said Robinson. whose 43 percent from the 3-point line ranks fifth in the league. “My biggest improvement, something I really got to practice a lot in the G League, is flying around, flying off screens and handoffs, being aggressive in those settings. And just developing that mentality to always have shots. Part of that is confidence and also understanding what your role is.”

Robinson is on pace to break the Heat's single-season 3-point record of 227, set by Wayne Ellington in 2017-18. Robinson will compete in the 3-point contest Saturday against Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), DeVonte Graham (Charlotte Hornets), Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings), Dāvis Bertāns (Washington Wizards) and Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA All-Star Break arrives at the ideal time for Miami Heat

Miami Heat enter All-Star Break having lost four of five games

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Utah Jazz preview

Miami Heat faces Utah Jazz in finale of five-game, West Coast road trip before NBA All-Star break

Shandel Richardson

by

Mixg8r160

Ankle injury sidelines Heat rookie Tyler Herro for Rising Stars Challenge

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro replaced by Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton in Rising Stars Challenge

Shandel Richardson

by

Pang1960

Is Jimmy Butler's health or victories most important at this time?

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler returns from shoulder injury after two-game absence

Shandel Richardson

by

Coach8

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder wastes little time becoming an impact player

Miami Heat newly-acquired forward Jae Crowder has 18 points and 11 rebounds in loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

by

wordsofwisdom

Playing with Miami Heat's young players has rejuvenated Andre Iguodala

Miami Heat end three-game losing streak with 113-101 victory against Golden State

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala could make debut Sunday against Trail Blazers

Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala is available for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Heat's Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler named USA Olympic finalists

Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in consideration for Olympic team

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Golden State Warriors preview

The Miami Heat play the Golden State Warriors in the fourth of their five-game road trip before the NBA All-Star break

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Miami Heat continue their five-game, West Coast road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday at Moda Center

Shandel Richardson