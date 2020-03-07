InsideTheHeat
Breaking franchise record a bittersweet moment for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson

Shandel Richardson

The only thing that could have made the moment more special for Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was a victory.

On Friday, Robinson put himself in the team record books after making eight 3-pointers in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He now holds the franchise's single-season mark with 233, surpassing Wayne Ellington.

"You want to do it in a win, first and foremost," Robinson said. "I'm disappointed in that. It's been a journey. I'm certainly humbled to be in the position that I'm in. I just want to keep it rolling and continue to impact winning."

Robinson is in the midst of a breakout season after spending most of last year on a two-way contract. He went undrafted out of Michigan in 2018 before earning an opportunity from the Heat. Robinson, who was a reserve his final year of college, is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 58 starts.

"It just credits his hard work and dedication to his game and how he's really boosted his effort since last year," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "...Now, he just broke a single-season record and he's still got a lot of season left. Kudos to him. I'm happy for him."

With 19 games left, he is on pace to finish with 301 3-pointers. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets guard James Harden are the only players to break 300.

"Duncan's been huge for us all year," guard Jimmy Butler said. "We love him as a basketball player and even more as a person. He's so fun to be around. He deserves all the credit he's getting. He works on his game so consistently. We're glad that he's here."

