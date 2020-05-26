InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Dwyane Wade offers more advice for Miami Dolphins draft pick Tua Tagovailoa

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already have a lot of common.

They were both chosen at the No. 5 spot in the first round of their respective drafts, Wade in 2003 and Tagovailoa last month.

So, naturally, Wade is offering advice to Tagovailoa on how to succeed as a rookie in South Florida. Tagovailoa is placed in the tough situation of playing in a city that has lacked consistent quarterback play since the legendary Dan Marino retired in 2000.

“He’s a hell of a player," Wade said in a recent interview with ESPN.com. Miami, especially at the QB position, really needs that. They need a leader. They need a player,” Wade said. “To come in as a young player and win a game in the second half of a national championship game — that shows some grit, that shows some balls. People have to really believe in you. Miami needs that. The Dolphins need that. Even though I’m a [Chicago] Bears fan, I was rooting for them to get him because Miami needs to get back to where the basketball program is.”

Wade immediately made fans a believer after a strong rookie season and led the Heat to a championship in his third year. He became a supporter the moment the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa, who helped lead Alabama to the national title and was a Heisman finalist in his first two seasons.

"The last 5th overall pick to Miami did some cool things," Wade posted on Twitter. "Congrts @Tuaamann can’t wait to watch your journey."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dennis Rodman and Dwyane Wade make splashes in South Florida over the holiday weekend

A day after Dwyane Wade revealed his new colorful hairdo, Dennis Rodman was spotted in downtown Fort Lauderdale making a special delivery

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem says disrupted season won't have an asterisk effect

The Miami Heat were the last team to win the NBA championship during a shortened season in 2012

Shandel Richardson

Heat team president Pat Riley pays respects after passing of former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan

Jerry Sloan, who coached the Utah Jazz for 23 years, died Friday. He was 78.

Shandel Richardson

Former Heat center Joel Anthony makes the transition from player to the front office

Joel Anthony, who played seven seasons with the Miami Heat, recently joined the front office of Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

Shandel Richardson

The 2012-13 Miami Heat ranked among the 25 most dominant NBA teams

In 2012-13, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh led the Miami Heat to a second straight championship

Shandel Richardson

Bam Adebayo on the verge of becoming the Miami Heat's next superstar

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has lived up to the high expectations in breakout season

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat teammate Caron Butler compares Dwyane Wade to Michael Jordan

Ex-Miami Heat player Caron Butler says Dwyane Wade was similar to Michael Jordan as a rookie

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro exceeded all expectations in rookie season

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro played better than being chosen at No. 13 in the 2019 NBA draft

Shandel Richardson

The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate is here to stay

Even with ESPN's "The Last Dance" ending, the LeBron James and Michael Jordan conversations will continue

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler gives inside look at his quarantine workouts

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is one of three players not in South Florida for team workouts

Shandel Richardson