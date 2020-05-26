Dwyane Wade offers more advice for Miami Dolphins draft pick Tua Tagovailoa

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa already have a lot of common.

They were both chosen at the No. 5 spot in the first round of their respective drafts, Wade in 2003 and Tagovailoa last month.

So, naturally, Wade is offering advice to Tagovailoa on how to succeed as a rookie in South Florida. Tagovailoa is placed in the tough situation of playing in a city that has lacked consistent quarterback play since the legendary Dan Marino retired in 2000.

“He’s a hell of a player," Wade said in a recent interview with ESPN.com. Miami, especially at the QB position, really needs that. They need a leader. They need a player,” Wade said. “To come in as a young player and win a game in the second half of a national championship game — that shows some grit, that shows some balls. People have to really believe in you. Miami needs that. The Dolphins need that. Even though I’m a [Chicago] Bears fan, I was rooting for them to get him because Miami needs to get back to where the basketball program is.”

Wade immediately made fans a believer after a strong rookie season and led the Heat to a championship in his third year. He became a supporter the moment the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa, who helped lead Alabama to the national title and was a Heisman finalist in his first two seasons.

"The last 5th overall pick to Miami did some cool things," Wade posted on Twitter. "Congrts @Tuaamann can’t wait to watch your journey."

