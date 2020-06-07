InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra embraces for `new normal'

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware things will be different moving forward.

Now, it's just a matter of adjusting.

Spoelstra spoke on a conference call with local reporters Saturday for the first time since the NBA announced it will resume the season. Games had been on hold since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These have been extreme circumstances that last two months plus," Spoelstra said. "And our guys have done a really commendable job of staying physically fit. But it is a challenge when you don't know whether we're going to start back up or not, or you don't necessarily know what date that it could be. Well, now, this gives us a little bit of specificity and I think everybody is starting to get excited. And you're able to wrap your mind around a concept of playing. Will it be different? Yes. It's also exciting, I think. A lot of people could use sports right now, NBA basketball and competition on TV."

Last week league commissioner Adam Silver revealed a plan to have 22 teams continue the season in Orlando starting July 31. Each team will play eight games before the postseason begins. No fans will be allowed in the arena.

"Again, you can't discount that or discard it or minimize it," Spoelstra said. "But it will be an even playing field. It will be different for everyone. Just like everything in the last 2 1/2 months, we're really starting to exist and operate in a new normal."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra speaks out against social injustice

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says now is not the time to be silent on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

How much of a safe bet are the Miami Heat in the NBA playoffs?

With the season ready for a reboot, here's a look at the odds of the Miami Heat winning a championship

Shandel Richardson

A quick adjustment for Miami Heat's inexperienced postseason players one of keys to success

The Miami Heat have four players who have never played in the NBA playoffs

Shandel Richardson

Drew Brees apologizes after several athletes, including Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, criticize stance on anthem kneeling

Former Miami Heat players Dwyane Wade and LeBron James respond to Saints quarterback Drew Brees' comments on NFL players protesting before games

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

A Miami Heat deep run in the playoffs would create an extra short offseason

With the NBA announcing plans of a return, the reward for the Miami Heat makes for a limited break between seasons

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade among highest athlete Instagram money-makers during quarantine

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade ranked No. 8 on list of Instagram earners in past two months

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's remaining schedule coming into focus

Miami Heat will reportedly play Bucks, Pacers, Thunder, Suns and Celtics in final eight games

Shandel Richardson

With the NBA set for a restart, the Miami Heat nearly back at full strength

Jimmy Butler returned to South Florida this week, meaning the Miami Heat are almost all back together for the first time in three months

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat continues their impressive track record of fighting social injustice

The Miami Heat have always been ahead of the game on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem speaks on George Floyd situation

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem wants justice for George Floyd while offering support for local police

Shandel Richardson