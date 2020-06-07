Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra embraces for `new normal'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is well aware things will be different moving forward.

Now, it's just a matter of adjusting.

Spoelstra spoke on a conference call with local reporters Saturday for the first time since the NBA announced it will resume the season. Games had been on hold since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These have been extreme circumstances that last two months plus," Spoelstra said. "And our guys have done a really commendable job of staying physically fit. But it is a challenge when you don't know whether we're going to start back up or not, or you don't necessarily know what date that it could be. Well, now, this gives us a little bit of specificity and I think everybody is starting to get excited. And you're able to wrap your mind around a concept of playing. Will it be different? Yes. It's also exciting, I think. A lot of people could use sports right now, NBA basketball and competition on TV."

Last week league commissioner Adam Silver revealed a plan to have 22 teams continue the season in Orlando starting July 31. Each team will play eight games before the postseason begins. No fans will be allowed in the arena.

"Again, you can't discount that or discard it or minimize it," Spoelstra said. "But it will be an even playing field. It will be different for everyone. Just like everything in the last 2 1/2 months, we're really starting to exist and operate in a new normal."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich