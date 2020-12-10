Miami Heat's Goran Dragic Progressing With Foot Issues

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic says he hasn't had any setbacks since foot injury

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is moving closer to being ready for the start of the NBA season.

On Thursday, Dragic offered an update on the foot injury he sustained in the NBA Finals. In Game 1, he tore his plantar fascia and missed the remainder fo the series.

“No concerns, my foot is fine,” Dragic said. “The coaches and the trainers, they told me to take it easy basically, not to be in every rep, just go easy into it. That’s what we’ve been doing. I feel great.”

The Heat have already said they are planning to take things slow with Dragic.

“We don’t have him in every single rep of these practices,” Spoelstra said. “He’s a seasoned veteran, too. He knows when to plug himself into practice and when to protect himself. We haven’t had any issues with that. If it does get to a point where I have to intervene and make sure he’s not doing too much and I will. We already have such a history together. It just kind of works. He knows the deal. I know the deal. We’re just getting him ready for the big picture.”

The next step is if Dragic will start or come off the bench. He's yet to discuss it with the coaching staff.

“I don’t know,” Dragic said. “We still didn’t talk. We’ll see.”

