Skip to main content
Player(s)
Goran Dragic
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets

There Will Be No Miami Heat Reunion For Goran Dragic

The former Heat guard has reportedly signed with the Brooklyn Nets

There was hope former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic would return to South Florida. 

Those plans will have to wait after Dragic reportedly signed with the Brooklyn Nets Monday. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Dragic was traded from the Heat last summer for Kyle Lowry. After being sent to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline, he received a buyout and free to sign with any team who had salary cap space. 

The Heat were among the teams that were a potential landing spot. Dragic was a fan favorite during his tenure in Miami and always referred to the area as "home." He made one All-Star Game as a member of the Heat and oftentimes was considered the team's best player. 

His return to Miami would've helped but the Heat already have a solid point guard in Lowry. Also, the budding Gabe Vincent is continuing into a strong backup. Vincent has filled in nicely with Lowry out of the lineup. 

Still, the Heat could've used Dragic's experience in the postseason. 

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Read More

Jimmy Butler takes a playful jab at playing on opposing teams as Erik Spoelstra in the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE.

Kyle Lowry has the title of the Heat's top golfer. CLICK HERE

Butler says the Heat isn't being overlooked by the rest of the league. CLICK HERE.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17159887_168389536_lowres
News

There Will Be No Miami Heat Reunion For Goran Dragic

By Shandel Richardson
4 minutes ago
USATSI_17733543_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat center Shaquille O'Neal Gets Emotional During Top 75 Ceremony

By Khristian Davis
39 minutes ago
USATSI_17615698_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem May Add A Team To His Favorites List After Brian Flores Hiring In Pittsburgh

By Jayden Armant
1 hour ago
USATSI_17726703_168389536_lowres
News

Ray Allen More Loyal To Miami Heat Than Boston Celtics?

By Shandel Richardson
4 hours ago
USATSI_12182270_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade And Dirk Nowitzki Share Stage Again During All-Star Weekend

By Shandel Richardson
5 hours ago
_ Original Video_ 4715270_ 92568876573_1_zoom_02192022115134
News

Second NBA All-Star Experience More Memorable for Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra

By Corey Holmes
14 hours ago
USATSI_17708012_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Takes Swing At Opposing Coach In Handshake Line

By Shandel Richardson
20 hours ago
Butler on overlooked
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Continues To Defend His Image As A Teammate

By Shandel Richardson
22 hours ago