There Will Be No Miami Heat Reunion For Goran Dragic

The former Heat guard has reportedly signed with the Brooklyn Nets

There was hope former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic would return to South Florida.

Those plans will have to wait after Dragic reportedly signed with the Brooklyn Nets Monday. The news was first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Dragic was traded from the Heat last summer for Kyle Lowry. After being sent to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline, he received a buyout and free to sign with any team who had salary cap space.

The Heat were among the teams that were a potential landing spot. Dragic was a fan favorite during his tenure in Miami and always referred to the area as "home." He made one All-Star Game as a member of the Heat and oftentimes was considered the team's best player.

His return to Miami would've helped but the Heat already have a solid point guard in Lowry. Also, the budding Gabe Vincent is continuing into a strong backup. Vincent has filled in nicely with Lowry out of the lineup.

Still, the Heat could've used Dragic's experience in the postseason.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler takes a playful jab at playing on opposing teams as Erik Spoelstra in the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE.

Kyle Lowry has the title of the Heat's top golfer. CLICK HERE

Butler says the Heat isn't being overlooked by the rest of the league. CLICK HERE.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

"