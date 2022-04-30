Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Ready To Go For Game 1

Both players say they will be active for Monday's series opener

The Miami Heat will be close to full strength for Monday's series-opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. 

After Saturday's practice at FTX Arena, forward Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro said they will be available for the opener. Butler missed Tuesday's Game 5 victory against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sore knee. Herro sat Friday's practice due to a non-COVID illnenss. 

“The time off has been great for myself and everybody who’s been nicked up," Butler said. "... It’s all right. We got another day in between.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Kyle Lowry is making progress but there was no update on his status. He has missed the last two games because of a hamstring strain. Lowry was replaced by backup Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup. 

While the Heat are doing well on the injury front, the Sixers will play Game 1 without All-Star center Joel Embiid. He has been ruled out sustaining an orbital injury in their series-clinching victory against the Toronto Raptors. 

Embiid led the league in scoring during the regular season.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Heat to play the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo comes up big for the Heat. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18106900_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Hoping To Get Duncan Robinson On Track Again

By Jayden Armant1 hour ago
USATSI_18149974_168389536_lowres
News

Charles Barkley Picks The Miami Heat Over The Philadelphia 76ers

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
USATSI_18169858_168389536_lowres
News

Sixers' Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Did LeBron See More Success When He Wasn’t Playing Co-Manager?

By Corey Holmes22 hours ago
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Five Miami Heat Players Miss Practice Friday

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18150446_168389536_lowres
News

Drake Tells Joel Embiid The Miami Heat Will Sweep The Philadelphia 76ers

By Shandel RichardsonApr 29, 2022
USATSI_18170140_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Begins Preparation For The Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonApr 29, 2022
USATSI_18169858_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Will Face Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round

By Shandel RichardsonApr 28, 2022