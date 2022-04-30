Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Ready To Go For Game 1

Both players say they will be active for Monday's series opener

The Miami Heat will be close to full strength for Monday's series-opener against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After Saturday's practice at FTX Arena, forward Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro said they will be available for the opener. Butler missed Tuesday's Game 5 victory against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sore knee. Herro sat Friday's practice due to a non-COVID illnenss.

“The time off has been great for myself and everybody who’s been nicked up," Butler said. "... It’s all right. We got another day in between.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said guard Kyle Lowry is making progress but there was no update on his status. He has missed the last two games because of a hamstring strain. Lowry was replaced by backup Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup.

While the Heat are doing well on the injury front, the Sixers will play Game 1 without All-Star center Joel Embiid. He has been ruled out sustaining an orbital injury in their series-clinching victory against the Toronto Raptors.

Embiid led the league in scoring during the regular season.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Heat to play the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo comes up big for the Heat. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com