Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Portland's Jusuf Nurkic Each Fined $25,000 for Altercation

Punishments were handed out to Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic for their roles in an altercation late in Wednesday's game.

Here's the official statement from the league:

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro have each been fined $25,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Following an on-ball screen set by Nurkic that knocked Herro to the court, Herro initiated the altercation by pursuing Nurkic and shoving him in the back. Nurkic retaliated by pushing at Herro’s face with an open left hand.

The incident, for which Nurkic and Herro each received a technical foul and were ejected, occurred with 59.1 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 115-109 victory over Portland on Jan. 5 at Moda Center.

To view the incident, click on the following link: https://www.nba.com/watch/video/heat-vs-trail-blazers-1-5-22

Neither player has committed publicly on the incident since it happened. Herro was one of two Heat players ejected from the game. Guard Kyle Lowry was tossed in the first half after receiving two technical fouls. One was for arguing a call and the other for throwing the ball aggressively toward a referee.

The Heat return to action Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. The Heat and Trail Blazers next play Jan. 19 in Miami at FTX Arena.

