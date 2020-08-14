SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers Can Still Benefit From Meaningless Finale

Shandel Richardson

In a normal season, this would have been a game with serious implications.

In year's past, Friday's matchup between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers would determine which team had homecourt advantage for their first-round playoff series that starts Tuesday in Orlando. Because of the bubble situation, the game means nothing.

Still, the teams feel they have something to gain.

"It's a chance to get healthy. We have to look at that," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "We also want to compete, so it's not like we're going to take this game off. There's some guys that we may need to look at cutting their minutes or resting them due to some injuries and some fatigue. The guys that are out there, we want to work and compete."

The Heat will likely take the same approach. It could also provide opportunity for guard Kendrick Nunn to get some minutes before playing in his first NBA postseason. Nunn, who started 66 games, had a difficult experience in the restart. He missed the first two weeks of training camp after testing positive for COVID-10. He then left the bubble last week because of a personal matter and has missed the last three games.

The regular season finale is one of potentially nine games between the teams in three weeks. They also played Monday, so this is another opportunity to get familiar.

"For me, it's going to be about processing the game, processing their plays, processing people's tendencies, processing the adjustments they're making throughout the game," Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon said. "Just so I can understand them a little bit throughout the playoffs."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra On The Improvement Of Tyler Herro

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says rookie Tyler Herro has made great strides as a ball-handler and scoring at the rim

Shandel Richardson

Career Game Should Boost Tyler Herro's Confidence Entering The Playoffs

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro had a career-high 30 points in Wednesday's loss to Oklahoma City and has continued to develop

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Now In Preparation Mode For Facing Indiana Pacers In First Round Of Playoffs

Miami Heat fall 116-115 to Oklahoma City Wednesday but learn their playoff fate

Shandel Richardson

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

Balanced scoring is the key for Miami Heat's offense

Jimmy Butler is the go-to player for the Miami Heat but getting contributions throughout the lineup is vital for postseason success

Shandel Richardson

Is Heat's Bam Adebayo The Leading Candidate For Most Improved Player?

According to the gambling website, BetOnline, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is the favorite to win the award

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Goran Dragic Have Impacts In Return To Lineup

Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic shine in Monday's victory against the Indiana Pacers after being sidelined with ankle injuries

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Gets The Best Of TJ Warren In 114-92 Victory Against Indiana Pacers

Heat forward Jimmy Butler dominates anticipated matchup versus T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Awaiting The Return of Jimmy Butler And Goran Dragic

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder on the importance of Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic

Shandel Richardson

Heat's Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo improving as facilitators

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and center Bam Adebayo proving they can run the offense

Shandel Richardson