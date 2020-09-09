Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: "We Want A Championship"

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler had never made it past the second round of the NBA playoffs until this season.

He has no plans of playing in his first Eastern Conference finals serve as the final accomplishment of the year. After finishing off the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, the Heat are thinking much bigger.

As in winning the fourth championship in franchise history.

"It means a lot but like you said that's not my goal," Butler said. That's not my guys' goals. That's not the organization's goal. We want to win it. We want a championship and I think that's what we're focused on. The next eight are going to be much harder than the previous eight. We know that but we're ready for them."

The Heat are in the conference finals for the first time since 2014. That was the last year of four consecutive NBA Finals appearances during the LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade era. Butler sees no reason why this group can't become part of Heat history, especially considering he feels the team has another level to reach.

Despite winning eight of nine postseason games, Butler thinks the Heat can play even better.

"I don't think we've played a full 48-minute game yet," Butler said. "That's what's promising. If we do lock in and decided to play from start to finish the way we're capable and the way we're supposed to, I think the game will be a lot easier. But it's yet to happen. We've got to have it happen in the next round."

