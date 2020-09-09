SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler: "We Want A Championship"

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler had never made it past the second round of the NBA playoffs until this season.

He has no plans of playing in his first Eastern Conference finals serve as the final accomplishment of the year. After finishing off the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, the Heat are thinking much bigger.

As in winning the fourth championship in franchise history.

"It means a lot but like you said that's not my goal," Butler said. That's not my guys' goals. That's not the organization's goal. We want to win it. We want a championship and I think that's what we're focused on. The next eight are going to be much harder than the previous eight. We know that but we're ready for them."

The Heat are in the conference finals for the first time since 2014. That was the last year of four consecutive NBA Finals appearances during the LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade era. Butler sees no reason why this group can't become part of Heat history, especially considering he feels the team has another level to reach.

Despite winning eight of nine postseason games, Butler thinks the Heat can play even better.

"I don't think we've played a full 48-minute game yet," Butler said. "That's what's promising. If we do lock in and decided to play from start to finish the way we're capable and the way we're supposed to, I think the game will be a lot easier. But it's yet to happen. We've got to have it happen in the next round."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

YOUTUBE: You can subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ShandelRichardson2876/featured

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro On Making The Conference Finals

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro played a key role in the team defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Back In Conference Finals After Defeating Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5

Miami Heat advance to Eastern Conference finals after defeating the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Milwaukee Bucks Mike Budenholzer On The Challenges Of Playing Without Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat Searching For Plan To Slow Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton In Game 5

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has upped his game in the Eastern Conference semifinals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jae Crowder on Tyler Herro's Clutch Shooting

Despite being a rookie, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro never shies from the big moment

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Turning To Their Veterans For Game 5 Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra hoping Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic can help inexperienced players the remainder of series

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Closing Series In Game 5 Was A Priority for the Miami Heat

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the team wanted to get series over against Milwaukee Bucks soon as possible

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Momentum-Changing Second Quarter Lifts Miami Heat Past Milwaukee Bucks

After falling behind early, the Miami Heat outscored the Milwaukee Bucks 33-18 in second quarter

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Hope To Regain Sense Of Urgency In Game 5 Against The Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat admit to getting too comfortable because of 3-0 lead

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Fail To Capitalize On Chance To Close Out Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 Of Eastern Conference Semifinals

Milwaukee Bucks keeps their season alive with Game 4 victory against the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson