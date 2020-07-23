Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is known for his love of country music.

For his latest commercial, he chose to switch it up a bit. Butler appears in a Michelob ULTRA ad that features him singing the Hall & Oates classic "You Make My Dreams (Come True)."

Butler performs the hit in his home while preparing to pack for the team's bus ride to Orlando for the NBA restart. Among the items in his suitcase are jerseys, cowboy boots and a basketball. The campaign is part of Michelob's push to welcome back the NBA. The league was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic but has since restarted. The Heat played their first scrimmage Wednesday night and resume the regular season Aug. 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

Butler is no stranger to releasing his vocals. In 2018, he sang Mario's "Let Me Love You" at an event in Chicago. Last October, a few months after signing with the Heat, he performed the song again at a Dwyane Wade celebrity roast. Thus far, his tenure with the Heat has hit all the right notes.

Butler has Miami on pace for another deep run in the postseason. Behind him, the Heat are 41-24 and hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Butler is averaging a team-high 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

In February, he participated in his fifth All-Star game and will likely land on one of the All-NBA teams.

