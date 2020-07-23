InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Heat's Jimmy Butler displays singing talents in latest Michelob ULTRA ad

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is known for his love of country music.

For his latest commercial, he chose to switch it up a bit. Butler appears in a Michelob ULTRA ad that features him singing the Hall & Oates classic "You Make My Dreams (Come True)."

Butler performs the hit in his home while preparing to pack for the team's bus ride to Orlando for the NBA restart. Among the items in his suitcase are jerseys, cowboy boots and a basketball. The campaign is part of Michelob's push to welcome back the NBA. The league was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic but has since restarted. The Heat played their first scrimmage Wednesday night and resume the regular season Aug. 1 against the Denver Nuggets. 

Butler is no stranger to releasing his vocals. In 2018, he sang Mario's "Let Me Love You" at an event in Chicago. Last October, a few months after signing with the Heat, he performed the song again at a Dwyane Wade celebrity roast. Thus far, his tenure with the Heat has hit all the right notes.

Butler has Miami on pace for another deep run in the postseason. Behind him, the Heat are 41-24 and hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. Butler is averaging a team-high 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

In February, he participated in his fifth All-Star game and will likely land on one of the All-NBA teams.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat awaiting the return of Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler speaks on the importance of center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn returning to the lineup

Shandel Richardson

No rust for Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson in return to court

Duncan Robinson scored 18 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Miami Heat's 104-98 scrimmage victory against the Sacramento Kings

Shandel Richardson

Video: An inside look at the Miami Heat's practice in Orlando

Miami Heat hold final practice before Wednesday's scrimmage opener against the Sacramento Kings

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Video: Duncan Robinson on Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn getting acclimated

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn rejoin the team at the NBA bubble in Orlando

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat set to play their first scrimmage of the NBA restart

With Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo returning, the Miami Heat ready for Wednesday's scrimmage against the Sacramento Kings

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Heat coach Erik Spoelstra keeping the mood light during practices

The practice court has been the Miami Heat's escape from the COVID-19 pandemic

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson now in mentor role after breakout season

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has been a mentor to G League prospect Gabe Vincent during NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Wins have allowed Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler to overlook shooting struggles

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is shooting just 24 percent from the 3-point line

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat top reserve Goran Dragic `ready to roll'

Even at 34, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic going full speed during NBA restart

Shandel Richardson

Video: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra discusses casual attire in Orlando

NBA coaches around the league ditching the suits in favor of polo shirts for games in the NBA restart

Shandel Richardson