Jimmy Butler: `I Don't Do This To Score 40 Points'

Winning has always been the main thing for Butler

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler was given every opportunity to gloat after his 41-point performance in Tuesday's victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

As question came in the post-game interview, Butler remained true to form. Big scoring games have never matter.

His only focus is winning games.

"I mean, I think I speak for my teammates and the Miami Heat organization whenever I say I know what I'm capable of," Butler said after helping the Heat to a 1-0 lead. "I don't do this to score 40 points. I play the way that I play to win, by all means necessary, and it just so happened that I scored 40. But if I score 40 and lose, I'm going to be really pissed off."

It was the third 40-point game this postseason for Butler, who is having the best playoffs showing of his career.

"Probably because I don't care if it's a big stage or a little stage or who is watching," Butler said. "I do what I do for my family, for my people, for my organization and for my teammates. That's it. Doesn't matter if it's a big stage, home or away. I know why I do what I do."

