Jimmy Butler and Michael Jordan Mentioned In Same Breath

Butler now receiving lots of love from the national media

The only connection between Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and NBA legend Michael Jordan used to be the fact they both played for the Chicago Bulls.

With Butler on his recent playoff tear, at least one analyst thinks he deserves some mention alongside Jordan, often considered the game's greatest player. ESPN's Jay Williams recently said on the show "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" that Butler is having a Jordan-like postseason.

He is averaging averaged 28.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in nine games on 53 percent shooting.

“So look, I’m ready to do this,” Williams said. “And it’s wild that I’m doing this, but I’m gonna do it. So, Jimmy Butler’s name belongs in the same breath with Michael Jordan. Crazy, right? As the only players in a single postseason averaging 28 points per game, five assists, two steals on 50-plus percent shooting from the field."

Butler also joined rare company with his performance Tuesday against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. He became the third player in postseason history with at least 40 points, five assists, four steals and three blocks. Jordan and LeBron James are the only other players to do the same.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 1 victory. CLICK HERE.

Big third quarter leads Heat past Celtics. CLICK HERE

Are the Miami Heat being disrespected by national media? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com