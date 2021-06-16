Sports Illustrated home
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Named Third-Team All-NBA

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Named Third-Team All-NBA

The Heat forward earns the honor for the fourth time in his career
Author:
Publish date:
The Heat forward earns the honor for the fourth time in his career

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler added yet another accolade to his collection. 

Despite missing 20 games because of injury or pandemic protocols, he was named to the All-NBA third-team on Tuesday. It is the fourth time he has earned the honor in his career. Last year he was awarded the same distinction and also in 2017 (Chicago Bulls) and 2018 (Minnesota Timberwolves). 

Butler, who led the league in steals, averaged 21.5 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds, all team-highs. He helped lead the Heat to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. 

While Butler was honored, the Heat's second-best player, Bam Adebayo, was left off the list. Here is the official release from the NBA about the first-team: 

"Center Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, the 2020-21 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, and two-time MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors lead the 2020-21 All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced today.

Antetokounmpo was the only player to receive All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots, earning his third consecutive First Team selection and fifth All-NBA Team honor overall. Jokić, the first player to be named the Kia NBA MVP as a member of the Nuggets, received 99 First Team votes to make the First Team for the second time in the last three seasons. Curry, who averaged an NBA-leading 32.0 points this season, received 98 First Team votes in his fourth selection to the First Team and seventh All-NBA Team honor overall.

In addition to Antetokounmpo (500 total points), Jokić (498 points) and Curry (496 points), the All-NBA First Team features Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić (402 points; 55 First Team votes) and LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (323 points; 28 First Team votes)."

