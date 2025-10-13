SI

Bucks Make NBA History By Signing Another Antetokounmpo Brother to Join Giannis

Liam McKeone

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo will be joined by their brother Alex on the Bucks this season
Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Bucks is very much in question after recent reports cast doubt on his long-term commitment to the franchise. For his part the Greek superstar insisted he was invested right now on the eve of the season but noted it would only be "human" to change his mind in six or so months. There will be many eyes closely monitoring how the situation plays out in Milwaukee. But Giannis will at least have plenty of familiar faces around him entering the season.

On Monday ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Bucks had signed Antetokounmpo's younger brother, Alex, to the roster. After inking Thanasis Antetokounmpo to another deal over the summer the Bucks now roster three Antetokounmpo brothers— the first time in NBA history one team has employed three brothers at the same time.

Alex Antetokounmpo, 24, previously spent time with Milwaukee. He played nearly two seasons with the team's G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, from 2022-2024. However he never made the active roster, hence why the Bucks only now make history rostering three brothers.

He joins Thanasis, who is entering his seventh NBA season as an end-of-bench figure, alongside their brother Giannis. One must wonder if Kostas Antetokounmpo will be next; the fourth brother made a few appearances in the league, most notably as part of the Lakers' bubble championship team.

It's a family affair in MIlwaukee this season regardless.

