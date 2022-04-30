Skip to main content

Sixers' Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely

The Philadelphia star center is sidelined with a orbital fracture

The Miami Heat have received a break when it was announced Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a orbital fracture in his right eye. 

The Heat-Sixers begins Monday in Miami. 

“Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto," the Sixers released in a statement. "Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Embiid sustained the injury when he took an elbow from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. The All-Star center led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points a game. 

The Heat are also dealing with the injury, although not as severe as Embiid. 

Five players did not practice Friday in their first workout since closing the series against the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week. Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (illness) all did not practice.

Butler and Lowry are the most severe of the injured players. Butler did not play in the series-clinching Game 5 against the Hawks while Lowry missed the past two games.

"Each day we'll get a better idea," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "But everyone is making progress." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Drake predicts a Heat sweep versus the Sixers. CLICK HERE

Heat to play the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs. CLICK HERE

Victor Oladipo comes up big for the Heat. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Did LeBron See More Success When He Wasn’t Playing Co-Manager?

By Corey Holmes17 hours ago
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Five Miami Heat Players Miss Practice Friday

By Shandel Richardson19 hours ago
USATSI_18150446_168389536_lowres
News

Drake Tells Joel Embiid The Miami Heat Will Sweep The Philadelphia 76ers

By Shandel Richardson20 hours ago
USATSI_18170140_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Begins Preparation For The Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_18169858_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Will Face Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round

By Shandel RichardsonApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18158892_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Fined By NBA

By Shandel RichardsonApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18148041_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Victor Oladipo On The Same Page

By Landon BufordApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler And The Miami Heat Fined By The NBA For Gesture

By Shandel RichardsonApr 28, 2022