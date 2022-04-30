Sixers' Joel Embiid Out Indefinitely

The Philadelphia star center is sidelined with a orbital fracture

The Miami Heat have received a break when it was announced Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is out indefinitely with a orbital fracture in his right eye.

The Heat-Sixers begins Monday in Miami.

“Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in last night’s game vs. Toronto," the Sixers released in a statement. "Embiid is out and further updates will be provided as appropriate.”

Embiid sustained the injury when he took an elbow from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. The All-Star center led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points a game.

The Heat are also dealing with the injury, although not as severe as Embiid.

Five players did not practice Friday in their first workout since closing the series against the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week. Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf strain), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and Tyler Herro (illness) all did not practice.

Butler and Lowry are the most severe of the injured players. Butler did not play in the series-clinching Game 5 against the Hawks while Lowry missed the past two games.

"Each day we'll get a better idea," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "But everyone is making progress."

