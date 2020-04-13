Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has come a long way since he was the shy rookie on the first day of training camp last October.

After ranking among the league's top rookies this season, he's earned the right to show a little swag. In a couple recent interviews, Nunn put his newfound confidence on display. He told the South Florida Sun Sentinel how he felt about the Rookie of the Year race, saying he was just as deserving as favorite Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

He then gave his thoughts on the Heat's postseason potential while speaking with Will Manso of WPLG Local 10 sports.

"The type of talent and the guys and positions we have on our team, we're a very strong team," Nunn told Manso Sunday night. "The depth we have as well, that will help us down the line. The last game of the season was a loss ... but we were definitely looking for the playoffs and making that run into the Finals."

Nunn was obviously just having high expectations. The brash shows he is feeling like he belongs in the NBA. He entered the league with a chip after going undrafted in 2018. After a year with the Golden State Warriors G League affiliate, the Heat took a chance on him last year in the summer.

Nunn has since developed into the Heat latest project-to-contributor, joining Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson and Hassan Whiteside. He is a lock for first-team All-Rookie, Miami first since Michael Beasley in 2008-09.

"It's been great," Nunn said. "It's been an honor to have such a great season that I've had. Just all the work that I put in, it's been paying off."

Nunn returned to his hometown Chicago during the league's mandated suspension during the coronavirus outbreak. He's remained in shape by working out with dumbbells on the balcony and riding a bicycle around the neighborhood.

He's stayed in touch with the Heat staff and teammates through video-call meetings every other day.

"They are fun. Everybody gets together in the morning, try to get our workouts done together," Nunn said. "That's as close as we can get so it's been working out fine."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich