Miami Heat Signing Kyle Guy to a Two-Way Contract

The Heat are rewarding Kyle Guy with a two-way contract

The Miami Heat are expected to sign guard Kyle Guy to a two-way contract. Here's what Inside the Heat wrote about him earlier: 

The Heat needed extra players the past month because they were dealing with injuries to forward Jimmy Butler, center Bam Adebayo while also having several players battling COVID, including Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.

The Heat made sure to show their appreciation for the fill-ins.

"It's incredible," guard Kyle Lowry said. "They really kind of helped us keep this season going. Without those guys, the hardship guys, the 10-day guys, the G League guys and guys coming and just playing and helping and just being bodies, it's incredible. We appreciate them. We thank you guys."

The Heat finished 3-2 on the recent road trip with the help of the replacements.

"It's been unprecedented," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "For the entire league to have to sign emergency 10-day contracts, we're just so appreciative of these guys, this group that joined us on this road trip. It really infused some life into our group and give us some really productive minutes ... Because of all of these experiences, we've had some really memorable nights." 

