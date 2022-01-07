Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Miami Heat's Kyle Guy Has Been Among the Most Impactful 10-Day Players

Miami Heat's Kyle Guy Has Been Among the Most Impactful 10-Day Players

Kyle Guy has filled in nicely while given the opportunity in Miami because of player absences

Kyle Guy has filled in nicely while given the opportunity in Miami because of player absences

You could call it a steal, but it's seems more of a calculated move.

The Miami Heat’s front office has continued to show their eye for talent with the early success of young players like  Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, who all have found themselves contributing in important roles.

More impressively, the Heat have done well in finding talent with short notice in the form of 10-day hardship contracts. 

Guard Kyle Guy is proof of that.

Read More

He had a solid debut with the Heat, putting up 17 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Houston Rockets. Since, he has continued to provide valuable minutes.

In four games, Guy has averaged 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also shooting 54.8 percent.

USATSI_17436997_168389536_lowres
7
Gallery
7 Images

With a few days left on his contract, the Heat are left with yet another roster decision. There is plenty young talent already on this team, but do they want to release someone who has been so productive?

Regardless of what the Heat decide, Guy has proven he is more than capable of playing in the NBA. With the return of Vincent still in question, Guy has at least one more opportunity to prove he belongs in the league Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.  

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

USATSI_17449668_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Guy Has Been Among the Most Impactful 10-Day Players

28 seconds ago
USATSI_17459219_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Portland's Jusuf Nurkic Each Fined $25,000 for Altercation

50 minutes ago
USATSI_17397534_168389536_lowres
News

Omer Yurtseven Cracks Rookie Top 10

5 hours ago
USATSI_17459218_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Did Tyler Herro Have a `Hold Me Back' Moment Against Jusuf Nurkic?

6 hours ago
USATSI_16994656_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Making More Ownership Moves in Utah

7 hours ago
USATSI_17122899_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Still Spouting Off About Nikola Jokic

15 hours ago
USATSI_17147715_168389536_lowres
News

Tables Turn on Often Heat Critic Charles Barkley During TNT Broadcast

17 hours ago
USATSI_17459246_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Has Left Erik Spoelstra With A Decision Once Team Gets Healthy

20 hours ago