Miami Heat's Kyle Guy Has Been Among the Most Impactful 10-Day Players

You could call it a steal, but it's seems more of a calculated move.

The Miami Heat’s front office has continued to show their eye for talent with the early success of young players like Caleb Martin, Omer Yurtseven, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, who all have found themselves contributing in important roles.

More impressively, the Heat have done well in finding talent with short notice in the form of 10-day hardship contracts.

Guard Kyle Guy is proof of that.

He had a solid debut with the Heat, putting up 17 points, four rebounds and four assists against the Houston Rockets. Since, he has continued to provide valuable minutes.

In four games, Guy has averaged 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is also shooting 54.8 percent.

With a few days left on his contract, the Heat are left with yet another roster decision. There is plenty young talent already on this team, but do they want to release someone who has been so productive?

Regardless of what the Heat decide, Guy has proven he is more than capable of playing in the NBA. With the return of Vincent still in question, Guy has at least one more opportunity to prove he belongs in the league Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4