Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Will Not Play In Game 1 against Sixers

For Lowry, it will be his third straight missed game with a hamstring injury

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will remain in his familiar spot on the sideline.

The Heat announced Lowry will not play in Monday's Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Lowry is sidelined with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss the final two games of the Heat's series against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

Backup Gabe Vincent will start in place of Lowry. Vincent has filled in nicely each time he has been in the starting lineup. Lowry joins the list of key players dealing with injury during this series.

The Sixers have also ruled out All-Star center Joel Embiid, who is sidelined indefinitely because of an orbital bone fracture and concussion. Embiid finished as the league's leading scorer and is coming off a solid series against the Toronto Raptors.

There is no timetable on when Lowry or Embiid will return to the lineup. Monday's game will mark the second time the Heat and Sixers have met in the playoffs in five seasons.

They played in 2018, with the Sixers winning in five games.

