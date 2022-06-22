Jimmy Butler’s Kyrie Irving Comments Resurface Amidst Trade Rumors

Jimmy Butler has established himself the Heat’s primary star player. During the NBA playoffs, the small forward averaged 27.4 points, nearly doubling that of the closest player (Bam Adebayo with 14.8). So, it is more than understandable that Butler gets a say in who Miami should bring in this upcoming offseason.

There have been various names such as Bradley Beal and Donovan Mitchell that have come to mind. But there is one star player that Butler has praised in the past that could wind up in Miami.

Butler went on First Take in 2017 during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. When asked who he would like to play with, Butler responded with seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving.

“I’d probably have to go with my favorite player who’s not myself, and that’s Kyrie,” Butler said. “I love Kyrie’s game, and he’s a really good dude. I like Kyrie.”

Irving has been a member of the Brooklyn Nets since 2019. However, several seasons due to injury and controversy have led Irving to have limited playing time within the past few years. He has never made it past the second round in Brooklyn, despite being teammates with superstars James Harden and Kevin Durant. On the other side, the Nets’ front office is most likely questioning Irving’s reliability on the team moving forward.

“We’re looking for guys that want to come in here and be part of something bigger than themselves,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks. “Guys who can play selfless, play team basketball, and be available.”

Due to disappointment on both sides, Irving could likely be away from the Nets next season. This could be an opportunity for Miami to get the veteran point guard and get Butler the star player he has wanted to play alongside.

