InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Did Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh's individual legacies take a hit when they teamed with LeBron James?

Shandel Richardson

At one point in their careers, retired greats Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were considered among the league's top 10 players.

Both were on pace to cementing their place in NBA history while playing for the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors. Then in 2010, LeBron James entered the picture.

When the trio joined forces that summer, it marked the beginning of some labeling Wade and Bosh as sidekicks. After their four seasons together, James was the only one to elevate his status in the eyes of many. James added two MVP trophies to his mantle and a pair of NBA championship. To many, it seemed Wade and Bosh were only along for the ride. During a recent social media post, Wade appeared to take offense to being called James' teammate.

That brings us to ESPN ranking its Top 74 players in league history this week. Few would argue James, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, being chosen No. 2 on the list behind Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Wade checked in at No. 26 and Bosh did not even make the cut. Another Heat great, Alonzo Mourning was No. 63 on the list. 

The question is this: Would Wade and Bosh have been ranked higher if they never became part of a super team?

Wade was already headed toward a career that would put him in elite company before the Big Three was formed. By then, he had led a team to a championship (2006), won a scoring title in an MVP-caliber season (2009) and was a perennial All-Star. Still, he was ranked lower than Charles Barkley and Kevin Garnett, whose statistics and team accomplishments were comparable to Wade's production in the pre-LeBron years.

If not for four seasons playing alongside James, Wade would have surely put up numbers to elevate him in the minds of most. The same goes for Bosh, who was a four-time All-Star and earned All-NBA second team before arriving in Miami. Both players would tell you winning championships meant more even if it cost them on the mythical player rankings circuit.

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat legend Alonzo Mourning checks in at No. 63 on ESPN's top players list

Miami Heat center Alonzo Mourning was a seven-time NBA All-Star and won a championship

Shandel Richardson

Shawn Marion says Dallas Mavericks laughed off underdog status against the Miami Heat 2011 in Finals

The Dallas Mavericks laughed at the doubters when facing the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals, according to Shawn Marion

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra picks his favorite Miami Heat player

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra was recently put on the spot about his favorite player to coach

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat could return to practice early as Wednesday after order is lifted

Miami-Dade County approves the Miami Heat's use of AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade speaks on the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade continues the organization's support of fighting social injustice

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Chris Silva still not taking opportunity for granted

During quarantine, Miami Heat forward Chris Silva has kept working after earning a three-year contract

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade gives yet another endorsement for Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade says coach Erik Spoelstra doesn't get enough credit

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra's ascent with the Miami Heat almost never happened

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra tells TNT's Ernie Johnson how he barely made the staff cut when Pat Riley was hired in 1995

Shandel Richardson

Michael Jordan shopping in empty grocery stores is a contrast to Dwyane Wade discovering Old Navy after retirement

Michael Jordan shopped in empty grocery stores while today's athletes have assistants run daily errands

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James make appearance on greatest individual seasons list

ESPN included Dwyane Wade and LeBron James in its top 74 rankings

Shandel Richardson