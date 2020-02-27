InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat Reach Low Point Of Season After 129-126 Loss To Minnesota Timberwolves

Shandel Richardson

Just before the NBA All-Star Break, the Miami Heat were one of the best stories of the season.

Coach Erik Spoelstra had the team fighting for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were All-Stars. Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro were among the top rookies.

They were the surprise team of the league.

And then the last nine games hit.

The Heat are just 2-7 during that stretch after falling 129-126 to the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. It was their second straight loss to a team with a losing record.

"This league is not easy for many different reasons," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "That's why you play an 82-game season. You go through all the ups and downs. We're going through a tough period. This is where we find out where we are as a basketball team, what kind of character. I know the men in that locker room, everybody's hearts are in the right place and everybody wants to make this work, and that's a great place to start when you've hit a little bit of adversity."

The Heat (36-22) blew a late lead for a second consecutive game. After being up 19 in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, they gave up a late 12-point lead versus the Timberwolves (17-40).

"I've really got to get to the film to see what really happened," Spoelstra said. "I mean, obviously, turnovers that led to fastbreaks going the other way allowed them to chip away."

Nunn had a team-high 24 points and Adebayo finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Butler, in his first game back after missing the past two because of personal issues, had 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Still, statistics are the least of their concerns. The Heat are in search of their crisp play from earlier in the season.

"We're not at that level of concern yet," guard Goran Dragic said. "This is the time you need to win. The playoffs are around the corner. You're just frustrated because it feels like we're not the same team as we were the first half of the season. Something needs to happen."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat face the Minnesota Timberwolves Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

by

Ct33

Injuries during losing skid are no excuse for the Miami Heat

Despite playing most of the last eight games without Jimmy Butler, Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra refuses to blame injuries for struggles

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Another loss to a losing team raises more questions about the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have lost six of eight games after blowing a 19-point, fourth-quarter lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Shandel Richardson

by

RyanJY

City of Miami honors Dwyane Wade by naming portion of street after him

Street in front of Miami Heat arena will be named Dwyane Wade Boulevard

Shandel Richardson

by

Ct33

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Miami Heat play at the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday. It is the second meeting in three days

Shandel Richardson

Video: Miami Heat retire Dwyane Wade's jersey

On Saturday night, the Miami Heat honored the greatest player in franchise history by retiring his jersey

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Miami Heat once again short-handed for Monday's game at Cleveland

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game. Meyers Leonard and Tyler Herro also remain sidelined

Shandel Richardson

Defensive issues becoming a growing concern for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat's 129-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Thursday is their fifth in sixth games

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks preview

The Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks Thursday at State Farm Arena in the first game after NBA All-Star Break

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley made sure Dwyane Wade's jersey retirement would be special

The Miami Heat will hold a three-day celebration for the retirement of Dwyane Wade's jersey this weekend

Shandel Richardson