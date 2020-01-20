Do the Miami Heat Have Enough or Is A Move Necessary?

In recent history, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has always offered a similar answer when asked the question.

Around this time each season, he is questioned if the Heat plan on making any moves at the trade deadline. He's usually responded with his ever common answer: "we have enough."

That may no longer be case with the Feb. 6 deadline rapidly approaching. After the Heat's loss at the San Antonio Spurs Sunday, a move may be necessary if they plan to contend in the Eastern Conference. Even with the emergence of Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro and the addition of Jimmy Butler, some consider the Heat at least one piece from making some serious noise in the postseason.

The Heat have reportedly shown interest in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday and guard DeMar DeRozan and forward LaMarcus Aldridge of the Spurs. They would almost certainly have to part with one of their young core players, most likely Justise Winslow, and Kelly Olynyk or Dion Waiters. All have proven expendable because of their limited production.

Winslow has only played 11 games because of injuries while Olynyk has become a rotation casualty due to a crowded lineup. Waiters has yet to play this season after being suspended three times for violating team rules. While the Heat don't have much flexibility, team president Pat Riley and general manager Andy Elisburg have found a way in the past.

A play for DeRozan or Aldridge makes the most sense because either could fill needed roles. DeRozan would serve as a solid complementary scorer to Butler and Aldridge gives them a second post presence behind Adebayo.

There is still some interest in Holiday but the Heat are more content with their point guard play than those other areas.