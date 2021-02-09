New York Knicks at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat, who have won two straight games for just the second time this season, face the New York Knicks Tuesday night

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Wizards -6.5

Vitals: The Heat and Knicks meet for the second consecutive matchup after playing in New York on Sunday, with Miami winning 109-103. Last season, the teams split the season series 1-1. Miami has now won five of the last six games in the series ... Heat forward Jimmy Butler has recorded nine assists in three straight games ... Forward Kelly Olynyk has made multiple three-pointers in a career-best seven consecutive games ... Forward Duncan Robinson has made 78 three-pointers, which ranks fifth in the league ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has scored in double-figures in his last nine consecutive games ... Guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable while Avery Bradley (calf), Goran Dragic (ankle), Meyers Leonard (shoulder), Moe Harkless (thigh) and Chris Silva (hip) are out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

KNICKS

G Elfrid Payton

G RJ Barrett

C Mitchell Robinson

F Reggie Bullock

F Julian Randle

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “Our offense has been trending. Since Jimmy’s been back, it’s been trending the right way. You see a lot more familiar possessions, where there’s ball movement, more guys involved. Our driving, attacking game is much more consistent. And guys feel a little bit more comfortable of what’s expected of them.”

