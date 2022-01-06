Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Omer Yurtseven Has Left Erik Spoelstra With A Decision Once Team Gets Healthy

Miami Heat rookie big man continues to impress

.There is no question the Miami Heat have a special talent in rookie center Omer Yurtseven. 

The real question is what will the coaching staff do with this talent once Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are return. 

A great problem to have, if you ask me.

Yurtseven made a strong case to keep a spot in the rotation when he recorded 16 rebounds Wednesday night against the Portland Trailblazers. It was his 10th-straight game with at least 10 rebounds, a Miami Heat rookie record.

Only three players in Heat history have accomplished the feat. That is quite the stat, considering the number of Hall of Fame centers (Shaquille O'Neal, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning), to put on a Heat jersey.

Coach Erik Spoelstra has enjoyed the progress the first-year player has made.

“I always think about what UD says, `You stay ready so you don't have to get ready,"' Spoelstra said. "He constantly is working ... He's getting better exponentially with all these game minutes. He doesn't have a lot of NBA minutes in his career. That's allowing him to grow and improve at a rapid rate. The guys are enjoying seeing his success."

Yurtseven credited both his teammates and coaches when asked what he felt his ceiling was in the NBA.

“There isn’t one,” Yurtseven said. “As long as you put pieces together, and you have a group around me, such as our coaching staff and players, and veterans that are willing to help me out, there is no limit or any ceiling”."

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

