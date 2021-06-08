Pat Riley Appears in No Rush to Leave Perch Atop Miami Heat Organization

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley says he still wants to win another title and has no plans of stepping down any time soon

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley let it be known last week he has no plans or retirement.

In fact, he said he still has a strong urge to win another NBA title that would only add to his legacy.

"I’ve been part of a lot of successful teams and sometimes I begin to wonder whether it was because of them or because of me," the 76-year-old Riley said. "I’m in my sixth generation of the NBA because I think I have something to offer and I still like to win. I don’t like the way it ended [this season].

Riley said he refuses to "rush" from basketball because he's simply not ready to leave.

“The game will always have a way, not just basketball but anything people have a passion for, they may have a thought of extricating themselves and they get pulled right in, that they want to do more," Riley said. "The day you lose that, God forbid, if I have to go get a bag of golf clubs, I’m not going to do it.”

Bottom line, Riley feels he still has much to give the Heat organization.

“At my age, I feel I have a lot more left, a lot more energy," Riley said. "I feel I have a sharp mind. Over 60 years, I’ve collected a lot of wisdom and a reservoir of knowledge of what it takes to win and what kind of players I want. I am not in a hurry to go anywhere except go on vacation and come back to win a championship for the Heat. That’s what we do.”

