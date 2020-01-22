Inside The Heat
Top Stories
News

Pat Riley Among Those To Speak At Funeral Of Former Commissioner David Stern

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley was among the dozens of NBA royalty to attend the funeral for former league commissioner David Stern Tuesday in New York.

Stern passed away Jan. 1 following a brain hemorrhage three weeks earlier. He was 77.

Riley was among those who spoke at the funeral.

“He understood what culture meant and how to build one,” Riley told USA Today. “Culture is nothing more than people who have shared visions of how to move forward and what is next.”

The memorial drew an estimated 5,000 people to Radio City Music to honor one of the greatest figures in league history. Among those in attendance were NBA greats Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson, Hakeem Olajuwon, Isiah Thomas, Clyde Drexler, David Robinson, Yao Ming, Dirk Nowitzki, Bernard King, Steve Nash, Bill Walton, Dikembe Mutombo and Magic Johnson. Other Heat representatives included team owner Micky Arison, coach Erik Spoelstra and general manager Andy Elisburg.

The impressive roll call was there to pay their respects because Stern was credited for revitalizing the NBA in the early 1980s. He served as commissioner from 1984 to 2014 before retiring and being replaced by Adam Silver. Under Stern, the league grew to a $5 billion a year industry and became the world's second-most popular sport behind soccer. 

“David Stern was the best professional sports commissioner ever," Riley said at the time of Stern's death. "What David did for the game of basketball was unparalleled. Everyone involved in the game during his tenure benefited in a massive way. I personally was one of them."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Heat's James Johnson feeling more confident at 3-point line as playing time continues

Miami Heat forward James Johnson is shooting a career-high 48 percent from the arc

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr returned in Monday's victory against Sacramento after being poked in both eyes

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. makes key defensive play in overtime against the Sacramento Kings after returning from eye injury

Shandel Richardson

by

OG Snacks

Do the Miami Heat Have Enough or Is A Move Necessary?

With the trade deadline looming, the Miami Heat have to make a decision in the next few weeks

Shandel Richardson

by

Ct33

Miami Heat starting to show signs of grit

Miami Heat play without Jimmy Butler and Derrick Jones Jr. returns after being poked in both eyes in a tough, overtime victory against Kings

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Duncan Robinson A Game-Time Decision Tonight Against Wizards

Jimmy Butler is expected back after missing one game because of hip soreness

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler out Monday against the Kings because of hip soreness

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler is sidelined for the sixth time this season

Shandel Richardson

Justise Winslow stays behind for Heat's two-game road trip

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow to miss road games against Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Shandel Richardson

by

Periu

A look at what has to happen as the Miami Heat begin second half of the season

Today's game at the San Antonio Spurs officially begins the Miami Heat's playoff push

Shandel Richardson

Can Kendrick Nunn win the Rookie of the Year race?

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is in contention with Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year award

Shandel Richardson

by

RudyRC1914

With Dwyane Wade Turning 38 Today, Here's A Look Back At His Top Five Moments

This is the first birthday for former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade in his post-NBA life

Shandel Richardson