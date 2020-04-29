InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat president Pat Riley sees team headed in right direction

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley already considers this season a success regardless of when it resumes and the outcome in the playoffs.

Riley, speaking on a video posted on the team website, said there hasn't been much to complain about during the turnaround. A year after missing the postseason, the Heat held the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings before play was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus situation.

"We had a very, very good basketball team, very well coached," Riley said. "And I think we proved it on the court, night in and night out. We overcame some adversity, some injuries. When that happened, next man up."

Riley said he felt the organization made the necessary adjustments in order to reach another level when they traded for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder. Their additions and the growth of young players Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Derrick Jones Jr. give more reason to look toward the future.

"It was a great year," Riley said. "I'm really disappointed that we haven't seen the finish, especially after we made the trade ... I thought that was going to give us a bit of an edge going into the playoffs. For all intents and purposes, I'm so happy that we turned a lot of things around and we found the right players, the right mix of pick-and-roll players ... We are very optimistic about moving forward into the future with these players."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2008, Erik Spoelstra replaced Pat Riley as head coach

It was 12 years ago Erik Spoelstra took over for Pat Riley as the Miami Heat's head coach

Shandel Richardson

Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon releases Dwyane Wade diss track

A rap song is the latest addition to the feud between Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade

Shandel Richardson

by

Cano76

Miami Heat and other NBA teams will have restrictions once workouts resume at practice facilities

The league announces practice facilities will open no sooner than May 8

Shandel Richardson

Pat Riley once called Dennis Rodman the most `ridiculous thing' ever in basketball

Former Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman had plenty of run-ins with the Miami Heat, mostly Alonzo Mourning

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2010, Dwyane Wade realized he needed help

Ten years ago, a first-round loss to the Boston Celtics began the Miami Heat's pursuit of LeBron James and Chris Bosh

Shandel Richardson

On this day in Miami Heat history: In 2014, LeBron James says there is no room for Donald Sterling

Six years ago, former Miami Heat star LeBron James criticized then-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat could return to practice facility by early May

An ESPN report says teams will start returning to practice facilities on May 1

Shandel Richardson

Heat team president Pat Riley addresses how organization has handled the coronavirus suspension

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley said the organization is being cautious as possible while waiting for league commissioner Adam Silver's decision

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade offers words of encouragement to Miami Dolphins' draft pick Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins are the last two No. 5 picks by a South Florida professional sports team

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat's case against the 1990s Chicago Bulls

How would LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat stack against the Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen-led Chicago Bulls

Shandel Richardson

by

Pepper5419