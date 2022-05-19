Patrick Beverley Says Jimmy Butler Has Been Best Player In Postseason

The change of heart from players and national media for Jimmy Butler continued this week.

The latest was Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, who has made headlines mostly for his criticism of Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul. Known for his blunt takes, Beverley had nothing but praise for Butler.

While making an appearance on ESPN's KMJ, he was asked about who is playing the best in the postseason. Beverley said it was Butler.

“The last couple of days, I went with Luka (Doncic)," Beverley said on the show. "But you’re talking about a two-way player, a player that plays offense and defense, you have to go with Jimmy right now. He’s proven, he’s leading them (Miami), they’re the number one team in the conference, so you’ve gotta go with Jimmy right now."

Beverley isn't the only NBA pundit to make a change. After Butler's 41-point game Tuesday, Skip Bayless of FS1 made the same claim.

"I'LL SAY IT AGAIN: JIMMY BUTLER IS THE BEST PLAYER LEFT IN THE PLAYOFFS," Bayless wrote on Twitter "... AND HE WAS EASILY THE BEST PLAYER ON THE FLOOR TONIGHT."

Butler is averaging averaged 28.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists in nine games on 53 percent shooting. He had three 40-point games in the postseason.

