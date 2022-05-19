Popular `Pepas' Song Becoming The Anthem For Miami Heat

Nothing says Miami Heat more than the hit performed by Farruko

There were games this season when Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra wondered why his players were so care-free and dancing during timeouts or any break in play.

Then he just listened.

It was "Pepas" time at FTX Arena. The popular song, performed by Farruko, has become the Heat's anthem this season.

"It took me probably five games during the regular season to realize when our players were getting all hyped up," Spoelstra said. "I'm like looking around, `Focus.' Then everybody got my head out of the sand and I realized what it was."

Since being posted on YouTube last August, the song has more than 400 million views. It was in the spotlight after the Heat's Game 1 victory against the Boston Celtics.

The song is usually played when the outcome is already decided, but it blared over the arena's speakers with 3 minutes, 9 seconds remaining. At the time, the Heat were only ahead 13.

"The question is should I yell at somebody for them playing it that early," Spoelstra said. "At that point, the game was very much in the balance."

He later jokingly added, "I will talk to the appropriate people."

The song has added to the fun of the Heat's season. They had the best record in the Eastern Conference and are three wins from the NBA Finals.

"It just gives us a burst of energy," center Bam Adebayo said. "Then you see everybody starting [to get into it]. You see P.J. [Tucker] doing this, You see Jimmy [Butler]getting into it with the crowd, Tyler [Herro]. It just fuels us."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 1 victory. CLICK HERE.

Big third quarter leads Heat past Celtics. CLICK HERE

Are the Miami Heat being disrespected by national media? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com