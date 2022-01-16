Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Shrugs Off Struggles in Sixers Loss

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler downplayed his struggles in Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Butler finished with eight points on 1 of 11 shooting. It was his second game back after returning from an ankle injury.

“I don’t know. It’s part of the game," Butler said. "You [aren’t] going to make shots every night, but I don’t think myself or anybody else missing shots is going to break us in any way. I think if we guard a little bit better, lock in on that side of the floor, we’ll always give ourselves a chance to win. I think that’s what that was.”

It was more than Butler's struggles that doomed the Heat. Sixers center Joel Embiid controlled the game, scoring 32 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

“Great players do great things and he certainly did that," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "We had a lot of different coverages, different guys covering him. He showed pretty much his full skillset tonight. His ability to face up, which made it a little bit tougher sometimes to get to him, but he has that shooting ability and that touch where he can do that. He can also draw fouls. He showed a lot of skill, particularly in that fourth quarter.”

